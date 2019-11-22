Breaking News

Found on Facebook – Officers eating Pancakes!

photo from Ontario Provincial Police – North East Region fb

 

The SE OPP Wawa Detachment enjoyed fluffy blueberry-buttermilk pancakes and breakfast sausages Wednesday, November 20th. This was a fundraiser for the United Way Campaign, and nearly $300 was raised as a result.

The fb post said “Thanks to all who contributed! A special thanks to Sgt. Fellinger for spearheading this event!”

 

