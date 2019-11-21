OPP encourage residents to use Online Reporting for Minor Crimes

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are inviting resident to use Online Reporting to report minor crimes. The use of this online tool will allow officers to focus on urgent calls and crime prevention strategies.

Crimes that are eligible for Online Reporting are occurrences that include:

Theft Under $5000;

Mischief / Damage to Property Under $5000;

Mischief / Damage to Vehicle Under $5000;

Theft from Vehicle;

Lost / Missing Property Under $5000;

Stolen License Plates; and

Driving Complaints (after the occurrence)

Online Reporting is a user friendly process that can be completed from any mobile device, laptop, tablet or computer with internet access. To access the system, a user can go to opp.ca/reporting, choose their location and click on Start a Report. This will take the user to a secure link where they will be given precise instructions on how to fill out the report.

“The Ontario Provincial Police continually strives to improve efficiency in processes and service delivery, including effectively using technology to better serve the public. By using Online Reporting to report minor crimes, such as thefts, minor damage to property and vehicles and graffiti, you are increasing the availability of officers and communications operators for the most urgent calls.”explains Chris Harkins, OPP Deputy Commissioner.