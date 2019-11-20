Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 20

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sun. Dec. 01 The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated.
The 1st Sunday in Advent (Latin for coming)
Mon. Dec. 02 U.C.W. Lady Dunn Health Centre – 6:15 p.m. – Come and join us for Christmas Carols.
Residents of the Long Term Care are especially WELCOME.
Sat. Dec. 07 U.C.W. Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon – 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Church Basement
Donations to the Baking, Knitting, Sewing, Crafts and Candy Tables would be VERY WELCOME.
We thank you, O God, for the wonders of your world.
