Between the Covers – November 20

Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Devil’s Daughter” by Lisa Kleypas, “The Girl Who Lived Twice” by David Lagercrantz, “Bitter Roots” by C.J. Box and “Me” by Elton John. Come on in today and browse through all of the great books on our New Books Shelf!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF NOVEMBER ARE; “Stone Cold” by C.J. Box, “A Thousand Splendid Suns” by Khaled Hosseini, “The Alice Network” by Kate Quinn and this week’s feature is “The Last House Guest” by Megan Miranda. (from book jacket)

Littleport, Maine is like two separate towns: a vacation paradise for wealthy holidaymakers and a simple harbour community for the residents who serve them. Friendships between locals and visitors are unheard of – but that’s just what happened with Avery Greer and Sadie Loman.

Each summer for a decade the girls are inseparable – until Sadie is found dead. When the police rule the death a suicide, Avery can’t help but feel there are those in the community, including a local detective and Sadie’s brother Parker, who blame her. Someone knows more than they’re saying, and Avery is intent on clearing her name before the facts get twisted against her.

We will resume our After School Program beginning on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. We are able to resume the program thanks to a volunteer willing to help us out!

Tuesday will be Story and Craft Club, Wednesday will be Clay Club, Thursday will be Drawing Club and Friday will be Game Club. The After School Program is open to children 4 years of age up to 12 years. Children ages 5 and under must be accompanied by an adult. Registration forms are available at the library!

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library – This program enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and filling out a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250, email at [email protected] or stop by the library. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, December 16th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library starting at 5:30 pm. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.