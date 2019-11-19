Tuesday Morning News- November 19

Weather – Cloudy with 60 percent chance of rain showers or flurries. Risk of freezing drizzle early this morning. Fog dissipating this morning. High plus 4. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of rain showers changing to 60 percent chance of flurries this evening. Risk of freezing drizzle late this evening and overnight. Fog patches developing this evening. Low minus 2.

Be careful and watch for icy conditions. The changing temperatures will allow ice to form on road surfaces and walkways.

News Tidbits – Ian Williams has won the 2019 Giller Prize. Williams wrote the novel Reproduction which tells the story of two strangers who cross paths and how that chance encounter changed their lives.

With the assistance of FedNor, Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre (SSMIC) is offering the Business Technology Improvement Fund (BTIF), which will help small businesses in digital technology adoption, enhancement and implementation. Contact the Sault Ste. Marie Innovation Centre for more information.

Don't Forget to order your St. Paul's Apple Pie!