Men’s Curling Standings – November 18

Team Rank Wins GP
FAHRER, Tom 1 2 3
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 2 3
McCOY, Joe 1 2 3
RODY Ron 1 2 3
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 5 1 2
TERRIS, Tom 5 1 2
MITRIKAS, Erik 5 1 3
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 8 0 3

 

Games – Monday November 25th at 7:00 PM
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
ESC McCoy Leschishin Rody
Fahrer Terris Mitrikas Bumstead

 

Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris

