Men’s Curling Standings – November 18

|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|FAHRER, Tom
|1
|2
|3
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|2
|3
|McCOY, Joe
|1
|2
|3
|RODY Ron
|1
|2
|3
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|5
|1
|2
|TERRIS, Tom
|5
|1
|2
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|5
|1
|3
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|8
|0
|3
|Games – Monday November 25th at 7:00 PM
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|ESC
|McCoy
|Leschishin
|Rody
|Fahrer
|Terris
|Mitrikas
|Bumstead
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris
