Men’s Curling Standings – November 14

The curling season has started – welcome to all curlers, especially to our new members.
|Team
|Rank
|Wins
|GP
|LESCHISHIN, Mark
|1
|2
|2
|RODY Ron
|1
|2
|2
|FAHRER, Tom
|3
|1
|2
|McCOY, Joe
|3
|1
|2
|MITRIKAS, Erik
|3
|1
|2
|BUMSTEAD, Aaron
|6
|0
|1
|TERRIS, Tom
|6
|0
|1
|TERRIS, Travis – ESC
|6
|0
|2
|Games – Monday, November 18th at 7:00 p.m.
|Ice 1
|Ice 2
|Ice 3
|Ice 4
|McCoy
|ESC
|Rody
|Terris
|Mitrikas
|Bumstead
|Fahrer
|Leschishin
Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris
