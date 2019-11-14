Breaking News

Men’s Curling Standings – November 14

The curling season has started – welcome to all curlers, especially to our new members.

Team Rank Wins GP
LESCHISHIN, Mark 1 2 2
RODY Ron 1 2 2
FAHRER, Tom 3 1 2
McCOY, Joe 3 1 2
MITRIKAS, Erik 3 1 2
BUMSTEAD, Aaron 6 0 1
TERRIS, Tom 6 0 1
TERRIS, Travis – ESC 6 0 2

 

Games – Monday, November 18th at 7:00 p.m.
Ice 1 Ice 2 Ice 3 Ice 4
McCoy ESC Rody Terris
Mitrikas Bumstead Fahrer Leschishin

 

Note: ESC = Ecole St. Joseph Skip Travis Terris

