Highway 17 (Batchawana to White River) CLOSED

Nov 13, 2019 @ 20:35

Ontario 511 is now advising that Highway 17 from Batchawana to White River is closed due to poor weather conditions.

Nov 13, 2019 @ 20:12

At 6 p.m. SE OPP closed Highway 17 from Wawa to White River due to poor weather conditions.

Wawa-news anticipates that Highway 17 from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie may also be closed. Snow is accumulating, and the highway is also very slippery.