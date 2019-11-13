Highway 17 (Batchawana to White River) CLOSED

Nov 13, 2019 @ 20:35
Ontario 511 is now advising that Highway 17 from Batchawana to White River is closed due to poor weather conditions.
Nov 13, 2019 @ 20:12
At 6 p.m. SE OPP closed Highway 17 from Wawa to White River due to poor weather conditions.
Wawa-news anticipates that Highway 17 from Wawa to Sault Ste. Marie may also be closed. Snow is accumulating, and the highway is also very slippery.
