Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 13

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705) 856-2926.
Sat.     Nov. 16        Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.
Sun.    Dec.  01        The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated. The 1st Sunday in Advent (Latin for coming).
Mon. Dec. 02        U.C.W. Lady Dunn Health Centre – 6:15 p.m., Come & join us for Christmas Carols. Residents of the Long Term Care are especially WELCOME.
Sat.       Dec. 07       U.C.W.  Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Church Basemen. Donations to the Baking, Knitting, Sewing, Crafts and Candy tables  would be welcomed..
