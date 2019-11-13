Happenings at Wawa First United Church – November 13

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church (705) 856-2926.

Sat. Nov. 16 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3:00 p.m.

Sun. Dec. 01 The Sacrament of Holy Communion will be celebrated. The 1st Sunday in Advent (Latin for coming).

Mon. Dec. 02 U.C.W. Lady Dunn Health Centre – 6:15 p.m., Come & join us for Christmas Carols. Residents of the Long Term Care are especially WELCOME.

Sat. Dec. 07 U.C.W. Christmas Bazaar & Luncheon 11:30 a.m. – 1:30 p.m. Church Basemen. Donations to the Baking, Knitting, Sewing, Crafts and Candy tables would be welcomed..

O God, help us to hear what you have to say to us.