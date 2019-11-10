Ontario Helping Veterans and their Families Start New Careers

Ontario’s Government is piloting an innovative project to help members of the Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) transition to civilian life.

The pilot, known as Elevate Plus – Military, will teach former CAF personnel soft skills like conflict resolution, in addition to technical skills. It will also provide paid job placements.

“Armed Forces members generally exit the service at an age where they have many years of work ahead of them,” said Monte McNaughton, Minister of Labour, Training and Skills Development. “But the transition to civilian life is a dramatic one. It often requires people to learn new skills to help them find potential employers, succeed in an interview and then excel in a new work environment.”

The Ontario government is contributing $834,900 to the pilot, which is made possible through a partnership between the province, Quinte Economic Development Commission and Loyalist College. The project will create 56 training opportunities at CFB Trenton for careers in the IT and financial sectors.

In addition to the career specific training, veterans and their family members will also develop important soft skills they need for success in the civilian economy, like business etiquette and conflict resolution in the workplace.

“By leveraging the talents of the local military men and women at CFB Trenton, the entire Bay of Quinte community benefits,” said Todd Smith, MPP for Bay of Quinte. “Through partnerships like this, we can help our veterans and their families support job creation, and help businesses find the skilled employees they need to succeed.”

The Ministry of Labour, Training and Skills Development will consider using a similar project to help military families elsewhere in Ontario.

“We hope this pilot will serve as a model we can roll out across the province,” said Minister McNaughton.

Did you know?