Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation Turns 30!

The Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation turned 30 years old in September 2019. The organization is a non-profit corporation providing small business loans and counselling as well as regional economic development services within the Superior East Region.

Since inception Superior East received $5.5 million in investment funds to provide loans within this region. Superior East has used this funding over the years to approve a total of $23,843,563 in loans which has served to create or maintain 2,758 jobs in the region. These loans have leveraged $22,971,168 in other funding. Over the years that Superior East was able to offer the Local Initiatives Fund program, the organization approved $783,873 in contributions to local non-profit organizations which leveraged $5,683,038 in the region.

In order to achieve these accomplishments Superior East has a Board of Directors to oversee the corporation. Through their dedication and volunteer hours over the years the organization has been able to contribute to many economic development projects within the region. At the 30thCelebration Dinner the following board members were recognized for their contributions: Tom O’Shaughnessy (Honourary Member), Chapleau – 30 years, Tim Cecile, Chapleau – 14 years, Tina Forsyth, White River – 13 years, Réjean Raymond, Chapleau – 13 years, Beverly Nantel, Dubreuilville – 13 years, Melanie Pilon, Wawa – 3 years, Marilyn Parent-Lethbridge, White River – 3 years, Michel Poulin, Wawa – 1 year, René Gagné, Wawa – 7 months, Eric Lévesque, Wawa – 7 months and Suzanne Bouchard, Dubreuilville – 1 month.

The team at Superior East was also recognized for their hard work and dedication to the organization. This includes: Tracy Amos, General Manager – 25 years, Chantal Croft, Community Development Officer – 4 years, Margaret Davidson, Receptionist – 2 years and Cathy Ward, Financial Officer – 2 years. Without the valuable contributions of both Board and Staff the organization would not exist.

Superior East is funded by FedNor and supports the organization in many ways. Tracey Forsyth of FedNor provides the corporation with guidance and encouragement and this partnership is greatly valued.

We would like to thank all of our partners including the regional Municipalities, First Nations, Economic Development Corporations and others for working with Superior East over the years. We look forward to many more years of service in the region.

For more information about the programs that are available, please contact the office at 705-856-1105 or visit the website at: www.superioreastcfdc.ca.