Ford wrong to rip therapy away from survivors

Jill Andrew, Ontario NDP critic for Women’s Issues, called on the Ford government Thursday in question period to reverse cruel cuts to funding that helps survivors of crimes access therapy. Andrews’ call comes after some survivors of crimes, including survivor of historical sexual abuse Kelly Grenier, revealed that the Ford government abruptly cut off their therapy and other awarded services on Oct. 1.

Conservative cuts to the Criminal Injuries Compensation Board have taken the compensation they were already awarded away from many survivors, according to a CBC News report.

“Victims of crime — especially sexual abuse survivors and survivors of childhood abuse — have endured unthinkable pain and trauma that no one should ever have to go through,” said Andrew. “My heart aches for people like Kelly Grenier, and other survivors like her, whose therapy was ripped away because of Doug Ford’s callous cuts.”

Andrew, also a survivor of child sexual abuse herself, reminded everyone in the legislature that gender-based violence disproportionately impacts women-identifying people and one in three women will experience some form of sexual violence throughout their lifetime.

Grenier has a signed settlement with the board entitling her to funding to access therapy. Now, the government is refusing to honour what she was promised and won’t take her phone calls.

“It’s shameful for the Conservatives to re-victimize survivors by making it harder for them to heal,” said Andrew. “I am urging this government to reverse its cruel cuts to these critical supports immediately.”