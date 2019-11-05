Ontario Marks Fourth Annual Treaties Recognition Week

Greg Rickford, Minister of Indigenous Affairs issued the following statement about Treaties Recognition Week:

“This week Ontario is marking the fourth annual Treaties Recognition Week by supporting opportunities for people to learn more about treaties in Ontario, and their place in the province’s history and heritage.

Our government is working with Indigenous and education partners to deliver treaty awareness events in schools, universities and public libraries. Indigenous Elders and Knowledge Keepers will deliver teachings and provide their personal perspectives to help deepen understandings of treaties.

Treaty relationships are as relevant today as they were when they were first signed. As a nurse and lawyer who lived in and worked with First Nation communities, I’ve seen first-hand the importance of making modern treaty relationships real and meaningful for Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples alike. Promoting awareness and understanding of treaties helps to advance us along the road of reconciliation and ensure everyone can participate in Ontario’s prosperity.”