SE OPP Chapleau – Chapleau man charged in multiple break and enter occurrences

Over the past week, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) responded to multiple break and enter occurrences in Chapleau, Ontario.

The suspect in these cases was located and arrested on October 28, 2019, at approximately 11:15 a.m. As a result of the investigation, Daniel TURNER, a 24-year-old from Chapleau, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Break, Enter a place – commit indictable offence (Four Counts), contrary to section 348(1)(b) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Break, Enter a dwelling house with intent to commit indictable offence, contrary to section 348(1)(a) of the CC,

Theft of Motor Vehicle, contrary to section 333.1 of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Recognizance (Two Counts), contrary to section 145(3) of the CC,

Possession of Firearm or Ammunition contrary to Prohibition Order, contrary to section 117.01 of the CC,

Possession of Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the CC,

Possession of a Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamine, contrary to section 4(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA),

Mischief Under $5000, contrary to section 430(4) of the CC,

Resist Peace Officer, contrary to section 129(a) of the CC.

The accused is being held in custody pending a bail hearing on Friday, November 1, 2019.