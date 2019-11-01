MURA CAMDEN, Donna Lynne

March 3, 1951 – October 30, 2019

Passed away peacefully with family by her side on Thursday due to complications of having a stroke. Survived by her husband Raymond. Mother of Michael, Robert (Marie), and John. Donna will be remembered by her grandchildren. Predeceased by her parents Leona May Linklater Mura and Robert John Mura. Sister to Robert Mura (Cheryl), late Marjorie Mura Cottom, John Mura (Karen) and James Mura. Donna will be missed by her many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends over the many years.

Family and friends are invited to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. for a time of visiting on Thursday November 7th, 2019 from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. with burial following at Woodland Cemetery.

Memorial donations in memory of Donna made to the Heart and Stroke Foundation would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd., www.kerryfuneralhome.com