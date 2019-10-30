Wednesday Morning News – October 30

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High plus 2. Wind chill minus 5 this morning. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 60 percent chance of flurries this evening and after midnight. Clearing before morning. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 6. Wind chill minus 10 overnight.