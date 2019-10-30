Between the Covers – October 30

Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “The Titanic Secret” by Clive Cussler, “Elevator Pitch” by Linwood Barclay and “The Long Call” by Ann Cleeves. Come on in today and browse through all of the great books on our New Books Shelf!

Staff Picks for October are: “The Morning After” by Lisa Jackson, “Sister Sister” by Sue Fortin, “A Willing Murder” by Jude Deveraux and this week’s feature is “Dry Bones” by Craig Johnson. (from book jacket)

When the largest, most complete fossil of a Tyrannosaurus rex is discovered in Absaroka County, it would appear to have nothing to do with Walt. That is, until the Cheyenne rancher on whose land she’s found is himself found face down in a turtle pond. As a number of parties vie for ownership of the priceless remains, including rancher Danny Lone Elk’s family, the Cheyenne tribe, the Deputy Attorney General, and a cadre of FBI men, Walt must recruit undersheriff Victoria Moretti, Henry Standing Bear, and Dog to investigate a sixty-six million year-old cold case that’s starting to heat up fast.

A huge thank you to everyone who participated in our Ontario Public Library Week events. Thank you to Isabella Imperatori, Doris Zagar, Michael Semchison, Kaireen Morrison, Cindy Jozin, Cathy Cannon, Heather Watson and Paula Valois for your participation and for making our events a success. Thank you also to everyone who came out to the library to support our local talent, promote healthy living and promote literacy for our children.

A huge thank you also to Barb Fisher who is always there to support the Wawa Public Library with her wonderful articles and also to JJAM FM, Rick, Kerry and Daniel who are always helping us promote our library events by way of interviews and Community Calendar. We also thank The Algoma News Review for supporting our articles and posting events on their website as well and wawa-news.com for posting events and articles! Your support is very much appreciated!

We would like to thank everyone for being so generous with donations for the Alzheimer Society. We raised a total of 184.00! The lucky winner of the prize package is Linda Pugh! Congratulations Linda!

Come on in to the Wawa Public Library and purchase your Literacy Lottery tickets. Tickets are $5.00 each and you can win 1st prize of $1250.00, 2nd prize of $750.00 or 3rd prize of $500.00 awarded in the form of President’s Choice Gift Cards! The draw will be made on December 18th at 10:00 am. Get your ticket today!

Due to unforeseen circumstances the After School Program is suspended until further notice. As soon as we are able to, we will resume.

The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, November 18th, 2019 at the Wawa Public Library. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.