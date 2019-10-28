Monday Morning News – October 28

Weather – A few showers ending this morning then mainly cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h near noon. High plus 5. UV index 1 or low.

Tonight – Cloudy with 40 percent chance of rain showers or flurries this evening and after midnight. Periods of snow beginning after midnight. Local snowfall amount 2 cm. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light this evening. Low zero.

News Tidbits – Tim Hortons – Wawa’s SMILE Cookie Campaign raised $2,928. That money was donated to Community Living Algoma where it will bring plenty of smiles!

Algoma Highlands Wild Blueberry Farm and Winery is participating in the Northern Ontario Agri-food Pavilion – 2019 Royal Agricultural Winter Fair. Algoma Highlands began with selling fresh and frozen blueberries, then selling their in-house developed jam, barbecue sauce, and syrup, all with no artificial colour or preservatives. Today they sell wine produced from wild blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, rhubarb and Siberian blueberries grown on their farm.

Established in 1922, the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair features more than one million square feet of displays and competition facilities, attracting approximately 300,000 visitors each year. The Northern Ontario Agri-food Pavilion is the largest exhibit at the fair, and provides participants from across the North with countless opportunities to establish new business contacts and expand their businesses.