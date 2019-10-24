Red Pine Appoints Mia Boiridy as President

Quentin Yarie, CEO of Red Pine Exploration Inc. (TSX-V: RPX) (“Red Pine” or the “Company”) announces the appointment of Mia Boiridy as President of the Company effective immediately. Mia’s knowledge and skills have been an important part of Red Pine since 2014 when the Company first established its Wawa Gold Project in Northern Ontario. Mia has a BSc. (Honours) in Geology and a MSc. In Environmental Geochemistry.

Quentin Yarie comments, “Mia has been an integral part of the Red Pine team and has been fully involved in the Company’s corporate activities as it envisioned the transformation and expansion of the Wawa Gold Project. Mia’s corporate management, communication and capital markets skills, combined with a geology background, is ideally suited for her role as President, allowing our technical team to fully focus on the exciting geological tasks ahead.

Red Pine has been successful at transforming the Surluga Deposit, from a low-grade open pit resource, to a high-grade underground model. Our successful drilling programs have also led to the discovery and delineation of the Minto Mine South high-grade gold deposit. With six gold bearing structures identified to date, the Company now has its sights on testing the two new discoveries at the Cooper and the Grace Shear zones and further proving the continuity of the Surluga Deposit at depth.”