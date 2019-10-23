Breaking News

Student Vote Results for Our Riding

Adam Carricato, the Gr 7/8 Teacher at St. Joseph French Immersion C. S. submitted an article detailing how his class exercised their civic duty in voting. This was also part of the nation-wide Student Vote.
Adam has sent the results of the Student Vote for the riding of Algoma-Manitoulin-Kapuskasing. These results include results from all 37 participating schools across the riding.
All nation-wide Student Vote results are published here: https://studentvote.ca/results/canada2019/
Adam Carricato
Gr 7/8 Teacher
St. Joseph French Immersion C. S.

