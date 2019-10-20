After battling breast cancer, eventually leading to metastatic bone cancer, passed away peacefully with her family by her side at the Lady Dunn Health Centre in Wawa on October 17, 2019 at the age of 57. Beloved wife of Daniel Dwyer for 30 years. Loving and caring mother of Jessica Dwyer. Phyllis will fondly be remembered by her sisters, Judy Longhurst (Daniel Valliere) and Geraldine Longhurst (late Bill Verkerke) and by her mother, Esther Longhurst. She will always be remembered by her nieces Gemma and Erin nephew Griffin Valliere, aunts and uncles, cousins and friends. Pre-deceased by her father Jerry Longhurst.

Phyllis will always be remembered as the kind, free spirited, loving and beautiful woman that she was and always will be.

Special thanks to the nurses, doctors and staff at the Lady Dunn Health Centre for their services and all of their kindness, compassion and support that she’s received in the past 3 months up until her last day. Her laugh, her smile, her kindness, her wonderful caring personality will never be forgotten.

RIP Phyllis.

Memorial Donations in Phyllis’s memory made to the Lady Dunn Health Centre would be greatly appreciated by the family.

Cremation has taken place and a Memorial Service at the First United Church will take place on Friday, October 25th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. with Mrs. Lorna Chiupka officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to Kerry Funeral Home Ltd. Wawa, www.kerryfuneralhome.ca