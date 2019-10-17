Thursday Morning News – October 17

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of flurries this morning. High plus 5. UV index 3 or moderate.

Tonight – partly cloudy. Wind up to 15 km/h. Low minus 4. Wind chill minus 6 overnight.

News Tidbits – If you are looking for a round table… The Legion is looking at selling some of their 5 foot wide round wooden tables. Legs fold down for easy storage – seat up to 8 comfortably. Phone for more details 856-7203.

Don’t forget that today is Credit Union Days. Wawa’s Northern Credit Union is celebrating today. Everyone is asked to stop in and enjoy some treats and help them celebrate 71 years of Credit Union services around the world! There is also the True North Adventure Game to play! Come, play and and help us fund extra money to our local Wawa Community Food Bank! A win, win for all!