Today is last day for Dream Vacation Lottery Tickets

There are still tickets available for the LDHC Foundation’s Dream Vacation Lottery. BUT the only catch is that they are only on sale today at John’s ValuMart from 11-2 and at LDHC admitting until 2:30 today. The draw will be made at 4:30 tonight in the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s lobby.

The winner will receive a return trip for 2 anywhere WestJet flies plus $2,000 cash. Tickets are $10 each or 3 for $20.00. You must be 18 years or older to purchase and redeem the winning ticket. Total prize value $4,500 CDN.

There are only 2000 tickets printed, so your odds for winning are great. Your ticket purchase helps to fund capital equipment for your local hospital.

The draw will be made at 4:30 tonight in the Lady Dunn Health Centre’s lobby.