Chapleau Male Arrested with 325 suspected methamphetamine tablets

On October 5, 2019, members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) were conducting follow-up to a break and enter occurrence at a residence in Chapleau, Ontario.

While conducting follow-up, officers observed a suspect walking down Pine Street. The suspect was placed under arrest and searched. Officers located approximately 325 suspected methamphetamine tablets during the search incident to arrest.

As a result of the investigation, Christopher BURTT, a 37-year-old, from Chapleau, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Traffick in Schedule I Substance – Methamphetamines (Crystal Meth), contrary to section 5(1) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act (CDSA).

The accused is schedule to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice on December 9, 2019, in Chapleau, Ontario.