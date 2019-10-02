Outstanding student graduates awarded the CSC Nouvelon Vision Scholarship

Every year, the Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon awards its Vision Scholarships to outstanding graduating class students who have fulfilled the requirements of their Ontario Secondary School Diploma.

Valued at $500, the scholarship is awarded annually to two students from each CSC Nouvelon secondary school and one from Carrefour Options+. Laureates, selected by the principal of their school, must reflect the CSC Nouvelon vision: “Thriving French-language Catholic students, proud and ready to take their place in society.” The scholarships were awarded to the following students in June 2019 during the board’s secondary school graduation ceremonies.

ÉSC Jeunesse-Nord (Blind River) Cameron Serré and Benjamin Houle ÉSC Trillium (Chapleau) Kendra Schuurman and Alex Turcotte ÉSC Champlain (Chelmsford) Émilie Bonin and Patrick Langis ESC Franco-Ouest (Espanola) Lauren Laginski and Payton Gagnon ÉS. Notre-Dame-du-Sault (Sault Ste. Marie) Maggie Maloney and Andrew Uschenko Carrefour Options+ (Sudbury) Jean-Thomas Larouche Collège Notre-Dame (Sudbury) Brianna Dagenais and Joseph Trottier ÉS du Sacré-Cœur (Sudbury) Merveille Tueche Tueche and Alex Laurin ÉSC l’Horizon (Val Caron) Meagan Bigras and Samuel Bénard-Barry ÉS Saint-Joseph (Wawa) Bradley Proulx and Hunter Schumacher

The Conseil scolaire catholique Nouvelon offers a French-language Catholic Educational Program that is widely recognized for its excellence. The CSC Nouvelon provides a quality learning environment and an academic program that runs from early childhood to adult education, with some 7,000 students enrolled in 27 elementary and 10 secondary schools.