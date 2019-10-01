SSM City – Road Closures due to Significant Rainfall

Due to significant rainfall in the area, there are a number of roadways which are flooded and are not passable. The following is a list of road closures at this time:

Queen between Lake and Parkdale

Andrew Street at Queen Street

Johnson Street from Lloyd to Farewell

Farwell from Johnson to Rossmore

Bay Street from Gore to East Street

Queen Street between Lake and Parkdale and Hugill

The Underpass

Gore Street at Bay Street

Pine Street Hill

Highway 17 North closed at train trestle

Queen Street to Marina

Black Road – between Second and Third Line

Frontenac, and

Churchill Ave.

If at all possible, motorists are advised to stay off the roadways at this time. Public Works is working to address flooding concerns; however, the storm system in many cases is at or beyond capacity.

Further updates will be provided as appropriate.