SSM City – Road Closures due to Significant Rainfall

Due to significant rainfall in the area, there are a number of roadways which are flooded and are not passable. The following is a list of road closures at this time:
- Queen between Lake and Parkdale
- Andrew Street at Queen Street
- Johnson Street from Lloyd to Farewell
- Farwell from Johnson to Rossmore
- Bay Street from Gore to East Street
- Queen Street between Lake and Parkdale and Hugill
- The Underpass
- Gore Street at Bay Street
- Pine Street Hill
- Highway 17 North closed at train trestle
- Queen Street to Marina
- Black Road – between Second and Third Line
- Frontenac, and
- Churchill Ave.
If at all possible, motorists are advised to stay off the roadways at this time. Public Works is working to address flooding concerns; however, the storm system in many cases is at or beyond capacity.
Further updates will be provided as appropriate.
