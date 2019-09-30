SSM Hosts 2019 Northern Presenters Showcase Featuring Indigenous Artists

The 2019 Northern Presenters Showcase (hosted at venues across Sault Ste. Marie) is a chance to bring together community activators from across northern Ontario to network, develop and learn skills on presenting and to see Indigenous performing artists. The artists performing align with the program goal of getting artists into smaller communities. This event will occur on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1, 2019.

On Monday night, Melody McKiver, Jah’kota, and Nick Sherman will be performing at 180 Projects (180 Gore St). Tuesday night we will see work from Waawaate Fobister, Christine Friday, Kevin Shawanda and Cody Coyote at Delta Hotel Waterfront. Both events are free and open to the public to attend.

The Indigenous Community Performing Arts Fund is a partnership between the Indigenous Performing Arts Alliance and the Department of Canadian Heritage.

The Indigenous Community Performing Arts Fund and the Northern Indigenous Presenters Network has a mandate to build performing arts presentation capacity in several Northern Ontario communities, by providing emerging Indigenous presenters development and opportunities to showcase touring performing Indigenous artists from outside their home community. The goal is to enable Indigenous audiences to connect with artists in a meaningful way through performance, workshops and engagement activities.