Heavy rainfall to continue this morning

5:09 AM EDT Wednesday 25 September 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:
- Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
- White River – Dubreuilville
- Agawa – Lake Superior Park
- Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay
Heavy rainfall with a risk of thunderstorms will continue early this morning.
Additional rainfall amounts of 20 mm is possible before tapering off to showers later this morning.
