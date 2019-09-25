Heavy rainfall to continue this morning

5:09 AM EDT Wednesday 25 September 2019

Special weather statement in effect for:

Wawa – Pukaskwa Park

White River – Dubreuilville

Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Heavy rainfall with a risk of thunderstorms will continue early this morning.

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 mm is possible before tapering off to showers later this morning.