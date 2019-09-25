Breaking News

Heavy rainfall to continue this morning

5:09 AM EDT Wednesday 25 September 2019
Special weather statement in effect for:

  • Wawa – Pukaskwa Park
  • White River – Dubreuilville
  • Agawa – Lake Superior Park
  • Searchmont – Montreal River Harbour – Batchawana Bay

Heavy rainfall with a risk of thunderstorms will continue early this morning.

Additional rainfall amounts of 20 mm is possible before tapering off to showers later this morning.

