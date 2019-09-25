Happenings at Wawa First United – September 25

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church by calling 705-856-2926.
Mon. Oct. 07 U.C.W. 7p.m.
Tues. Oct. 15 Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop – Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
We only need to open our hearts and minds to let God be our guide.
