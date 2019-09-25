Breaking News

Happenings at Wawa First United – September 25

Post Views: 11
The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church by calling  705-856-2926.
Mon.    Oct.   07     U.C.W.  7p.m.
Tues.    Oct.   15     Worship Committee – 2:00 p.m.
Thurs.  Oct. 17 – 21  Thrift Shop – Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
We only need to open our hearts and minds to let God be our guide.

This Media Release

This is a media release by the organization. If you would like to send Wawa-news.com a media release to be published, send it to Brenda Grundt, Editor/Publisher, [email protected]

Latest posts by This Media Release (see all)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*