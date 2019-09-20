SE OPP White River – Arrest Suspect in Thefts in Southern Ontario

On September 20, 2019, at approximately 12:00 a.m., members of the Superior East Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), the Tactics and Rescue Unit (TRU), Emergency Response Team (ERT) and the Canine Unit attended White River to assist with the arrest of a suspect involved in multiple incidents across southern Ontario.

The suspect was located inside a stolen vehicle in a parking lot in White River, Ontario. At approximately 2:30 a.m., officers approached the vehicle and arrested the suspect without incident. As a result of the arrest, Shawn CHAULK, a 54-year-old person, from Mississauga, Ontario, was charged with the following:

Possession Property Obtained by Crime Over $5000, contrary to section 354(1)(a) of the Criminal Code (CC),

Fail to Comply with Recognizance, contrary to section 145(3) of the CC,

Fail to Comply with Probation Order (3 Counts), contrary to section 733.1(1) of the CC.

The accused remains in custody and will appear before the Ontario Court of Justice for a bail hearing later today.