Thursday Morning News – September 19

Weather – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of showers. Fog patches dissipating this morning. Wind southwest 20 km/h becoming light near noon. High 20. Humidex 25. UV index 4 or moderate.

Tonight – Mainly cloudy with 30 percent chance of drizzle or showers. Fog patches developing near midnight. Low 14.

News Tidbits – Don’t Forget! Rock Island Lodge is hosting an evening tonight to celebrate the night sky at 7:30 p.m. Featured will be short films about light pollution and darkening our night skies and tips on what you can do to reduce light pollution. If the skies are clear, viewing of the night sky (fingers crossed for a clear night!) There will also be a presentation by Carol Dersch, retired Lake Superior Provincial Park naturalist on the designation of Lake Superior Provincial Park as a Dark Sky Preserve in 2018.

Special treats by Judy are darkly delicious coffees and delectable chocolate confections.