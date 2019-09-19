Hornepayne LCBO to close and offer LCBO Convenience Outlet to local business

Hornepayne is being dealt another blow today. From a media release today:

The Township of Hornepayne has just learned that the LCBO is planning to close the local store by the end of the year and offer up an LCBO Convenience Outlet to a local business instead.

The Township is very disappointed with the LCBO for their lack of communication and their total absence of community consultation and calls for a halt to this process until community members have been provided a formal and meaningful method of providing feedback.

The Township is in support of the Ontario Public Services Employee Union’s (OPSEU) request that the LCBO retract the Request for Proposal issued to local business owners on Tuesday, September17th, 2019 with regard to becoming an LCBO Convenience Outlet.

Municipal Council is committed to building the Community of Hornepayne up — this unexpected announcement by the LCBO does not fit Council’s vision for the future of our Community.

Members of OPSEU will be town next week to speak to residents. Please watch for details.

This topic has been placed on the upcoming Council Meeting agenda for Wednesday, September 25″‘, 2019 after which an update will be provided by the Mayor.”

Signed Mayor Cheryl Fort, Township of Hornepayne