Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 18

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church.  Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m.  If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sat.   Sept.   21   Prayer Shawl Ministry  – 3 p.m.
Sun.   Sept.   22   Official Board Meeting
Sun.    Sept.  29    Morning Worship in Chapleau to hear The Moderator of the United Church of Canada – Right Rev. Richard Bott
Sun.     Oct.  06    The Sacrament of Holy Communion
Mon.    Oct.   07     U.C.W.  7 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21  Thrift Shop, Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
You are God’s flock.  God will never let you down.

