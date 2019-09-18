Happenings at Wawa First United Church – September 18

The congregation welcomes everyone to Worship at First United Church. Services are held on Sunday at 11:00 a.m. If anyone has a question or concern please leave a message on the answering machine at the Church 705-856-2926.
Sat. Sept. 21 Prayer Shawl Ministry – 3 p.m.
Sun. Sept. 22 Official Board Meeting
Sun. Sept. 29 Morning Worship in Chapleau to hear The Moderator of the United Church of Canada – Right Rev. Richard Bott
Sun. Oct. 06 The Sacrament of Holy Communion
Mon. Oct. 07 U.C.W. 7 p.m.
Thurs. Oct. 17 – 21 Thrift Shop, Sorting takes place at 9:00 a.m. every Tues. – ALL Help is greatly appreciated.
You are God’s flock. God will never let you down.
