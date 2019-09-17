Tuesday Morning News – September 17

Weather – A mix of sun and cloud. 70 percent chance of showers changing to 30 percent chance of showers near noon. Risk of a thunderstorm early this morning. Fog dissipating near noon. High 23. Humidex 28. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – a few clouds. Low 13.

News tidbits – Each year Community Futures Ontario (CF Ontario) recognizes excellence in three categories; including Entrepreneur of the Year, Innovation, and Community Economic Development. The Northeast Superior Regional Broadband Network (NSRBN) was awarded the Innovation Award at a ceremony held in London, Ontario as part of the 26th Annual CF Ontario Conference. The NSRBN includes; Brunswick House First Nation, the Twp. of Chapleau, Chapleau Cree First Nation, Corporation du Développement Économique et Communautaire de Dubreuilville, the Twp. of Dubreuilville, the Economic Development Corporation of Wawa, the Twp. of Hornepayne, Michipicoten First Nation, Northern Information Technology and Geomatics Cooperative (NITGC), Pic Mobert First Nation, Superior East Community Futures Development Corporation and the Municipality of Wawa and the Twp. of White River. The group is focused on building a broadband network in every community to improve economic growth, resiliency and improved access to health and education services. Without the assistance of Superior East CFDC this initiative would not have been possible.