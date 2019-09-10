Tuesday Morning News – September 10

Weather – Periods of rain changing to periods of drizzle this afternoon. Risk of a thunderstorm. Wind becoming east 20 km/h this morning. High 15. UV index 2 or low.

Tonight – showers ending near midnight then cloudy with 40 percent chance of showers. Low 10.

News Tidbits – Visible from the International Bridge in the Soo, construction is well underway at the ‘papermill district’. This will be the home to the Agawa Canyon Tour Train Station, an exhibit centre/gallery, a micro-brewery and an outdoor event centre.

Sad to hear that Rod Coneybeare, who voiced the beloved characters Rusty and Jerome from The Friendly Giant, has died. He was 89.

Today is World Suicide Prevention Day, the theme “Working Together to Prevent Suicide” continues for its second year, as chosen by the International Association for Suicide Prevention.

The theme pushes the message that together, we are stronger. Together, we are better able to spread the message of hope and life promotion. A huge risk for suicide is isolation and lack of support. We need to acknowledge that we need to be collective in our efforts, to make a change towards a better future.

Across the country, Canadians will light a candle by their window at 8 pm on Sept. 10. This is to show support for suicide prevention, those bereaved by suicide, as well as to remember those we have lost to suicide.