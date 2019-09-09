Hwy 17 – Open (Wawa to Alona Bay) – may be traffic delays

Sep 9, 2019 @ 07:22 – Wawa News has confirmed with the OPP Communications Centre in North Bay that there may be some minor traffic delays today where the cattle truck caught fire yesterday as the transport is removed today. One lane is expected to remain open, allowing for alternating flow of traffic through that area. Be aware of traffic control.

At 1 am the North East OPP Communications Center tweeted “Hwy 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay – Hwy is now open.“

Sep 8, 2019 @ 21:36 – Hwy 17 between Wawa and Batchawana Bay – Only 1 lane getting through due to vehicle fire.

Sep 8, 2019 @ 19:48 – Highway 17 is closed at this time between Wawa and Alona Bay due to a vehicle fire at Crescent Lake. Ontario 511 initial reports are that a transport is on fire, and further reports are that there are cattle on the road.

Wawa-news will update as information becomes available.