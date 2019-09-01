Sunday Morning News – September 1

Weather -Mainly cloudy. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h this afternoon. High 19. UV index 5 or moderate.
Tonight – ainly cloudy. A few showers beginning after midnight. Low 11.
News Tidbits – A lottery ticket sold in Sault Ste. Marie won $1 million playing Encore.
The Encore number drawn was 5326429; the winner has yet to validate the ticket or go to OLG’s prize centre in Toronto.
