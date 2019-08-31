Saturday Morning News – August 31

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Tonight – partly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 7.

News Tidbits – There were Northern Lights last night at about 11 p.m., but the clouds hid most of them by 11:30. Tonight is expected to be clear so there is a good chance that they could be seen again.