Saturday Morning News – August 31

Weather – Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud near noon. Fog patches dissipating this morning. High 18. UV index 6 or high.
Tonight – partly cloudy. Clearing late this evening. Low 7.
News Tidbits – There were Northern Lights last night at about 11 p.m., but the clouds hid most of them by 11:30. Tonight is expected to be clear so there is a good chance that they could be seen again.
