Between the Covers – August 28

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB-The Wawa Public Library T.D. Summer Reading Club has come to an end! We thank all of the children who came and participated in all the clubs. We also thank all of wonderful sponsors and donors who continue to help us make our Summer Program a success. Thank you to the Rotary Club of Wawa, Wesdome, Hawk Air, Allemano & Fitzgerald, Wawa Fishing Derby, Northern Lights Motel, Northern Lights Ford, Davidson Fuels, Body Lines by Crack, Kinniwabi Pines, Provost Contracting, The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 429, North of 17, Young’s General Store, Canadian Tire, Brookfield Renewable, Home Building Centre and Tim Hortons for your generous donations! And of course, a huge Thank You to Zoe for providing a fun and interactive program. Hope to see you all next summer!

NEW BOOKS–Our New Books on the 7-Day Shelf this week are: “Outfox” by Sandra Brown, “Under Currents” by Nora Roberts and “Whisper Network” by Chandler Baker.

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF AUGUST ARE; “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, “Watch Me Disappear” by Janelle Brown, “Us Against You”, “Winter In Paradise” by Elin Hildebrand and this week’s feature is “Us Against You” by Fredrik Backman. (from book cover) After everything that the citizens of Beartown have gone through, they are struck yet another blow when they hear that their beloved local hockey team will soon be disbanded. What makes it worse is the obvious satisfaction that all the former Beartown players, who now play for a rival team in Hed, take in that fact. Amidst the mounting tension between the two rivals, a surprising newcomer is handpicked to be Beartown’s new hockey coach.

Soon a new team starts to take shape around Amat, the fastest player you’ll ever see; Benji, the intense lone wolf; and Vidar, a born-to-be-bad troublemaker. But bringing this team together proves to be a challenge as old bonds are broken, new ones are formed, and the enmity with Hed grows more and more acute.

As the big match approaches, the not-so-innocent pranks and incidents between the communities pile up and their mutual contempt grows deeper. By the time the last game is finally played, a resident of Beartown will be dead, and the people of both towns will be forced to wonder if, after all they’ve been through, the game they love can ever return to something simple and innocent.

BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on Monday, September 16th starting at 5:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Please note there will be no Board Meetings for the month of August. Library Board Meetings are always open to the public and all are welcome to attend.

PERIODICALS-Come in and check out our great selection of magazines. The newer magazines are one week lending and the older ones are three weeks lending. There is something for everyone! Nous avons maintenant les revues françaises L’Actualité, Maison et Demeure et Chatelaine.

USED BOOKS AND DVDS-There is always a shelf of used books and DVDs at the library. Please inquire at the circulation desk. We also take donations of books and DVDs. Please note: no textbooks, encyclopedias or dictionaries. If we don’t catalogue your donation, we will add it to our book sale. Thank you!

DOLLY PARTON’S IMAGINATION LIBRARY- This program enrolls local children ages 0-5 to receive free books monthly. Our Local Champion is the Rotary Club of Wawa. You can enroll your child by stopping in at the Wawa Public Library and picking up a registration form. For more information, please call Cathy Cannon at 705-856-2250 or email at [email protected]. Cathy is the contact person for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. Please stay tuned for a presentation from Cathy at the Wawa Public Library. We are hoping to do this in early September. Together we can instill the love of reading beginning at a very young age!

DROP BOX – Our drop box is in place for your convenience. You may deposit your book, magazine and DVD returns in the drop box only when the library is closed. Please remember the drop box is for library materials only.

PUBLIC ACCESS COMPUTERS AND WIFI – Free WiFi is available at the library. We have 4 public computers as well as 3 i-Pads available for public use. Please inquire at the circulation desk.

LIBRARY HOURSare Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday 11:00am –7:00pm, Friday 11:00am-5:00pm and Saturday 11:00a.m. – 4:00p.m. The Wawa Public Library is closed Sundays, Mondays and all holidays. Come on down to the library! We look forward to seeing you.

TELEPHONE– 705-856-2244 ext. 290 for the circulation desk or ext. 291 to reach the librarian’s office, or email us at [email protected]

WEBSITE-Our website address is wawa.olsn.ca. Please be sure to check out our website. We are in the process of updating and changing page information. Be sure to check out our E-Resources page. These resources are well maintained, current and accurate. They are a terrific source of information from anything to trip destinations to job searches to how to fix your car! Check it out!!

RECYCLING-The Wawa Public Library is also the place to recycle your batteries and ink cartridges! Do not place ink cartridges or batteries in the Drop Box as they may damage other items.

LIBRARY MEMBERSHIPis FREE to residents of the Municipality of Wawa and contracting communities. We can also issue a non-resident library card for a fee of $10.00 per month or $95.00 per year. This is a great option for a family member or friend that may be visiting this summer.