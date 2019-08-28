Wednesday Morning News – August 28

Weather – Cloudy with 70 percent chance of showers. Wind west 30 km/h gusting to 50. High 14. UV index 3 or moderate.

Night – Mainly cloudy. 60 percent chance of showers in the evening. Wind west 20 km/h gusting to 40 becoming light in the evening. Low 9.

News Tidbits – The heavy rain in the Soo yesterday caused parts of Mayor Christian Provenzano and chief administrative officer Malcolm White adjoining office ceilings to collapse. The building is currently undergoing a $6.9-million window and cladding replacement project. Wawa has just approved the repair of the roof on the town hall.

A correction from the drag races on Facebook “Well our tower talk takes on a little bit of a different tone this week, as we have to apologize for a mix up in announcing the winner of the Triple Crown Championship this past Sunday as we wrapped up the race and the series at Chapleau. In a hurry to get it done so to speak, we over looked the fact that the person with the most points (Yves Beaudry) did not attend the Wawa Race. The series was set up with a very solid rule that you must attend all three races Elliott Lake, Wawa and Chapleau. The points for this series is distributed differently than how we do our Napa Points, iSuper Tour Points and Luskville Points, as they are based off where you placed in the money payouts. So at first glance not having points in one of the boxes could just mean you didn’t place in the Money at that event. That being said it is a mistake, and a mistake that we have already addressed and will have it rectified by this coming weekend. Yves was very understanding and is bringing the trophy and the check to Luskville Dragway this weekend, where he will be treated to a totally free weekend by Luskville Dragway. I take full responsibility for this mistake and have apologized to Yves and the facilities that are involved. Moving forward we will not ever again rush to get something wrapped as important as crowing a champion at the end of a long weekend. The academy awards has nothing on us now.

We are now Proud to announce the OFFICIAL 1st. Annual Triple Crown Winner Brandon Barker of Belleville, Ontario, 2nd Place Kyle Jessup of Renfrew and 3 place Doug Quinton of Sault St Marie.