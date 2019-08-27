Sudbury OPP investigate collision on Highway 144 – UPDATE

Aug 27, 2019 @ 08:02 – On August 20, 2019 at approximately 7:45 a.m., officers from the Nipissing West (Sudbury) Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), Sudbury Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Cartier Fire Department and Ornge Air Ambulance responded to a single vehicle collision on Highway 144 at Crab Lake, Cartier Township, Ontario.

An OPP Reconstructionist attended the scene to assist in the investigation.

Preliminary investigation revealed the northbound pick-up truck drove off the roadway onto the shoulder and struck a very large rock along the edge of the road.

The driver, and lone occupant, was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

On August 23, 2019, the driver, Wayne SMITH, age 63, from Garson, Ontario, succumbed to his injuries in hospital.

The northbound lane was closed for approximately 3 hours while officers conducted their investigation.

The investigation is ongoing under the direction of the Office of the Chief Coroner and Forensic Pathology Service (OCC-FPS).

