Saturday at the Wawa Salmon Derby

Saturday was simply gorgeous. The anglers enjoyed a beautiful day of fishing – although some had difficulty catching a fish. Wawa-news heard tales of having dragged their lure through a school of herring in order to hopefully get a large trout that was hunting for food in that school. Others got absolutely nothing, not even a bite. But then there were those who got a fish or two – and even an especially handsome 17 lb salmon! The two largest salmon were caught by Amanda Cannon and Chuck Farand – 1st and 3rd place at the end of last night’s fishing.

Today the weather looks to be fantastic again! The fish will begin to arrive on the dock at 1 p.m. as fishing for this year’s derby ends. Anglers have until 2 p.m. to get their tags and fish into the scale before it closes. It is always exciting to see the delicate dance between boat catcher, fish boxes and the display of fish to the awaiting crowd as it heads to the scales, cleaning and eventual stay in the fish pool.

The top three fish so far in the 2109 derby are:

Salmon

Team 80 – Amanda Cannon – 17 lb (Saturday)

Team 39 – Allan Moyle 16.45 lb (Friday)

Team 66 – Chuck Farand 15.7 lb (Saturday)

Lake Trout

Team 49 – Leonard Dohorty 8.15 lb (Saturday)

Team 18 – Gilles Cyr 7.9 lb (Sunday)

Team 22 – Mike Saliba 7.15 lb (Saturday)