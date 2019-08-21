Between the Covers – August 21

NEW BOOKS–on the 7- Day Shelf this week are; “Smoke Screen” by Iris Johansen, “The Family Next Door” by John Glatt, “One Good Deed” by David Baldacci. There are some great reads on the 7-Day Shelf! Come on in and check it out!!

STAFF PICKS FOR THE MONTH OF JULY ARE; “Winter in Paradise” by Elin Hilderbrand, “Rules of Civility” by Amor Towles, “Us Against You” by Fredrik Backman and this week’s feature is “Watch Me Disappear” by Janelle Brown. (from book jacket)

It’s been a year since Billie Flanagan—a beautiful, charismatic Berkeley mom with an enviable life—went on a solo hike in Desolation Wilderness and vanished from the trail. No body — only a hiking boot—has ever been found. Billie’s husband and teenage daughter cope with her death the best they can: Jonathan drinks, Olive grows remote.

But then Olive starts having waking dreams—or are they hallucinations?—that her mother is still alive. Jonathan worries about Olive’s emotional stability, until he starts unearthing secrets from Billie’s past that bring into question everything he thought he knew about his wife. Together, Olive and Jonathan embark on a quest for the truth—about Billie, their family, and the stories we tell ourselves about the people we love.

T.D. SUMMER READING CLUB – The Summer Programs are in their last week! This Friday is our final pizza parties, where we will be doing the draws for tablets and candy. Friday from 10:00-11:00 is the 3-6 age group pizza party, including both language groups. From 1:30-3:00 is the 7+ age group also including both language groups. Thanks to everyone for a wonderful summer, see you in October for our After School Programs!

WAWA PUBLIC LIBRARY BOARD MEETING- The next Wawa Public Library Board Meeting will be held on September 16th starting at 5:00 pm at the Wawa Public Library. Everyone is welcome to attend.

COLLECTIONS– Come on in and check out our great selection of books, magazines, DVD’s, Blu-rays, Audiobooks, French books, and more. And don’t forget our awesome Children’s collection!