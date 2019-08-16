ORR, Henry Andrews “Harry”

November 18, 1944 ~ July 27, 2019 (Age of 74)

Passed away peacefully at home in his sleep, with his family by his side, on Saturday, July 27, 2019, after a brave battle with cancer.

Loving and protective husband to Lucille (nee Point) and best dad always to Cherie (Rob) and Marc (Brenda). Harry will always be in the hearts of his precious grandchildren, Rory, Shane, Kierra and Parker and he will be an angel watching over them. Proud big brother to Ian (Patricia), brother-in-law and uncle to many. Harry was predeceased by is parents Hugh and Edith.

Lover of wildlife, Harry served in the Ministry of Natural Resources for 30 years but cared for nature his entire life. He was an All American hockey player, as a defenseman at Cornell University, an avid golfer, and long-standing member of South Muskoka Curling and Golf Club. Harry will be missed by so many.

Memorial contributions to the Children's Hospital of Eastern Ontario, Cancer Society or the Heart & Stroke Foundation greatly appreciated

“Death leaves a heartache no one can heal; Love leaves a memory no one can steal” – Irish Blessing