Thursday Morning News – August 8

Weather – Fog dissipating this morning then a mix of sun and cloud. 30 percent chance of showers this afternoon. Wind becoming west 20 km/h near noon. High 19. UV index 7 or high.

Tonight – Partly cloudy. 30 percent chance of showers early this evening. Low 10.

Fog advisory in effect for Wawa – Pukaskwa Park, Agawa – Lake Superior Park

Near zero visibility in fog is expected or occurring.

Dense fog has developed near Lake Superior. Near-zero visibility may be occurring in the area. The fog is expected to lift through the morning hours.

News Tidbits – A Nipigon man has been charged with Operate a Motor Vehicle with Over 80 milligrams of Blood Alcohol content contrary to the Criminal Code for operating an electric bike (E-Bike) in the Town of Nipigon while intoxicated. In the media release OPP stated, “Drivers are reminded that although E-Bikes do not meet the definition of a motor vehicle under The Highway Traffic Act, they are considered motor vehicles under the Criminal Code and subject to Criminal Code provisions.”

This is race weekend for Wawa. Drivers arriving today can pre-register at the Michipicoten Memorial Community Centre from 4 – 9 p.m.