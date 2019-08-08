Northeast Forest Fire Update – August 7

There were two new wildland fires discovered by late afternoon August 7.

Sudbury 30 is being held at 0.2 of a hectare and is located northeast of Tyson Lake, north of Highway 637.

Sudbury 31 is not under control at 0.5 of a hectare. This fire is located northeast of Whiskey Lake

At the time of this update, there are two other active wildland fires in the region.

Pembroke 3 is under control at 0.7 of a hectare and is located approximately 40 kilometres northwest of Barry’s Bay, southeast of Algonquin Park.

Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100 kilometres southeast of Moose Factory.

The fire hazard ranges from low to extreme with the areas of most concern situated in the central portion of the region.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map atOntario.ca/forestfires.

Help prevent forest fires

Adopt safe campfire practices! Choose the site of your campfire carefully and keep your fire small. Stay nearby: never leave it unattended. Put your fire out by drowning it with water. Be sure that it is extinguished prior to leaving the site. Stir the ashes with a stick to uncover hot coals and then drown it again. You can never be too safe.

Consider alternatives to burning brush or yard waste, such as chipping or composting when possible, or saving burn piles for the fall or after the fire season. Use of outdoor fires must follow the outdoor burning rules set out in the Forest Fire Prevention Act of Ontario. Fires are to be started no sooner than two hours before sunset and extinguished no later than two hours after sunrise. Fires should never be left unattended and tools and water should be close at hand to put the fire out. More details on outdoor burning regulations can be found online at Ontario.ca/forestfire

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or @OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, andOntario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.