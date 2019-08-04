Ziploc Bags and Fishing Lure Bags Litter Sandy & Long Beach

Residents of Long Beach and Sandy Beach are questioning the arrival of what appears to be a lifetime supply of ziploc bags and plastic fishing lure bags on the beach. Sandy Beach Resident Randy Klockars spent a significant amount of time raking up the debris as shown in his photos above.

On Long Beach, Shirley Hale says that residents there are dismayed at the amount there. She shared her photo to the right with Wawa-news. She explains that she picked this up in one day, and said that others on the beach said they have found as much in this very unusual event. She speculated, “Looks like someone emptied their lifetime supply of plastic ziplock bags and fishing lure bags. Possibly from the river? If a camp or boat is dumping it they should be fined.”

Wawa-news is glad that both of them spent the time cleaning up this stuff before it causes any damage to wildlife. Scary to think how much may be ashore in other places.