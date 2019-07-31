Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 31

There were no new wildland fires discovered at the time of this report.

At the time of this update, there are six active wildland fires in the region.

Pembroke 2 is under control at 0.7 of a hectare and is located west of Sand Lake. Peterborough 1 is being held at 10 hectares and is located west of Hwy 15. Sudbury 18 is under control at 3.5 hectares. This fire is located west of Sinaminda Lake. Sudbury 20 is under control at 1.4 hectares and is located further west of Sinaminda Lake. Kirkland Lake 6 is under control at 6 hectares and is located north of Sesekinika lake. Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100km southeast of Moose Factory.



The forest fire hazard ranges from low to moderate across the Northeast Region, with the exception of Espanola and surrounding areas which are showing a high hazard.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or@OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires .

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.



Contact Information:

Isabelle Chenard

Fire Information Officer

705-564-6156