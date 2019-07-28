Northeast Forest Fire Update – July 28

There were two new wildland fires discovered at the time of this report.

Sudbury 22 is being held at 0.9 of a hectare. This fire is located north of Pine Lake.

Parry Sound 12 is not under control at 0.5 of a hectare and is located west of Dollars Lake.

At the time of this update, there are nine active wildland fires in the region.

Sudbury 19 is not under control at 0.2 of a hectare and is located west of Spanish River Provincial Park.

Sudbury 18 is being held at 3.5 hectares. This fire is located west of Sinaminda Lake.

Sudbury 20 is being held at 1.4 hectares and is located further west of Sinaminda Lake.

Sault Ste. Marie 8 is being held at 0.3 of a hectare. This fire is located north of Peshu Lake.

North Bay 9 is under control at 1.8 hectares and is located west of Bain Lake.

Kirkland Lake 6 is being held at 6 hectares and is located north of Sesekinika lake.

North Bay 4 is being observed at 0.1 of a hectare. The fire is located on an island on Denedus Lake.

Cochrane 10 measures 74 hectares and is being observed, approximately 100km southeast of Moose Factory.

Timmins 2 is under control at 4,645 hectares.

The forest fire hazard ranges from low to extreme with the areas of most concern situated in the eastern section of the region.

For up to date forest fire hazard conditions in your area, see the interactive fire map at Ontario.ca/forestfires.

Help fight forest fires – stay clear of waterbombers

When waterbombers approach a body of water, move close to the shore so they can perform their scoop. A waterbomber will not scoop from a lake or river if encroaching watercraft pose a safety hazard.

More Information

For updates on highway closures, check Ontario511 or @OPPCommunicationsNER on Twitter, and Ontario Provincial Police-Northeast Region on Facebook.

For information about the current forest fire situation: 1-888-220-7242

For updates on the fire situation, visit ontario.ca/forestfire or follow us on Twitter @ONforestfires.

To report a forest fire located north of the French and Mattawa rivers, please dial 310-FIRE. To report a forest fire south of these rivers, dial 911.