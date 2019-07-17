Red Pine Exploration Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. confirms that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project prepared by Golder Associates Ltd. The report contains an updated resource estimate for the Surluga Deposit (effective May 31, 2019) as announced in the Company’s news release of June 13, 2019.

The independent technical report has an effective date of July 16, 2019 and was prepared by Golder’s Bryan Thomas, P.Geo. Mr. Thomas is the qualified person and is independent of Red Pine as defined by NI 43-101.

The technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.redpineexp.com.

REPORT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE: