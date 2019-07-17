Red Pine Exploration Files NI 43-101 Technical Report for its Wawa Gold Project

Red Pine Exploration Inc. confirms that it has filed on SEDAR the National Instrument 43-101 Technical Report for the Wawa Gold Project prepared by Golder Associates Ltd. The report contains an updated resource estimate for the Surluga Deposit (effective May 31, 2019) as announced in the Company’s news release of June 13, 2019.
The independent technical report has an effective date of July 16, 2019 and was prepared by Golder’s Bryan Thomas, P.Geo. Mr. Thomas is the qualified person and is independent of Red Pine as defined by NI 43-101.
The technical report is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and will be posted on the Company’s website at www.redpineexp.com.
REPORT HIGHLIGHTS INCLUDE:
- The combined Minto Mine South and Surluga deposits contain 1,307,000 tonnes @ 5.47 g/t gold for 230,000 ounces of gold in the Indicated Category;
- The combined Minto Mine South and Surluga deposits contain 2,716,000 tonnes @ 5.39 g/t gold for 471,000 ounces of gold in the Inferred Category; and
- Over 95% of the contained ounces at both deposits are located between surface and 350 metres depth;
- Both deposits remain open at depth
- The underground developments of the historic Jubilee and Surluga mines provide access to the zones of the Surluga resource.